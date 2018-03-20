An Honest Conversation With A Mass Shooting Survivor
Question: “The left uses mass shooting survivors as ‘extra credible’
figures to argue their point. I think this is unethical. As a shooting
survivor myself, I try not to do the same. Should I stick to those guns,
or should I use my “victim” status to trump the argument?”
