Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 3/21/18: News, Headlines, Dr. Ed Group, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday March 21, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Mar. 21st: Bomber Self Destructs! - The Austin, Texas, bomb suspect blew himself up in his car when approached by a SWAT team. Law enforcement is now concerned with the possibility of undiscovered bombs left by the suspect and if the 24-year-old had an accomplice. Also, Facebook users are leaving the site over abuse of their personal data. Joining today’s show is the founder of the Global Healing Center Dr. Edward Group to share his expertise on tackling the root causes of diseases with natural remedies. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
