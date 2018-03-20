Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 3/22/18: News, Trump Tariffs, Tim Harmsen, Kit Cope, Laura Loomer
Date: Thursday March 22, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, Mar. 22nd: Facebook Self Destructs! - In light of the ongoing Cambridge Analytica controversy, Zuckerberg says he's open to regulation! With Trump in the White House, The CEO now calls for political advertisement transparency. Joining today's show is YouTube host Tim Harmsen to share his fight against the tactical censorship of grassroots-driven, gun rights efforts. Also, liberty activist Kit Cope discusses the left's war on the 2nd Amendment. Furthermore, investigative journalist Laura Loomer provides her political insight. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
