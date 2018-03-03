Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 3/4/18: Fighting For Free Speech, EXCLUSIVE Ted Nugent
Date: Sunday March 4, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, March 4th: YouTube Censors Infowars - Google subsidiary YouTube has launched an unprecedented attack on free speech, issuing Infowars its third strike in preparation to remove the Alex Jones Channel from its platform entirely. Meanwhile, the Hollywood elite are poised to demonize firearms and virtue signal the #MeToo movement at the Academy Awards. Also, President Trump has announced sweeping trade changes, including tariffs for steel and aluminum. On today’s broadcast, we’ll discuss the latest in the censorship battle being waged by YouTube and what it means for Infowars and the future of the First Amendment. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
