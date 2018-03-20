Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 3/25/18: March For Our Lives News, Headlines & Analysis
Date: Sunday March 25, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Mar. 25th: Gun Grabbers Descend On Washington - The anti-Second Amendment left is using children to promote gun control in nationwide marches, a tactic Hitler used in 1930s Germany. Facebook is in hot water over data breaches by Cambridge Analytica, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg issuing full page apology ads in the UK and US. Meanwhile, President Trump signed the omnibus bill, angering many in his base. On today's show, we'll discuss what that means for US policy going forward. We'll also take your calls, so tune in on this global transmission!
Bob Chapman
