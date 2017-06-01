Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 3/19/18: Michael Malice, Pastor Howard-Browne, Gerald Celente
Date: Monday March 19, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Mar. 19th: Trump’s Twitter Diplomacy - In a series of tweets, President Trump reinforces there was no collusion between Russia and his campaign, but there was lying and corruption in the FBI, DOJ, and State Department. Also, Austin, Texas, is on edge after another bombing injured two people. This most recent device used a tripwire, making it more sophisticated than the previous incidents. Additionally, today’s special guests include geopolitical expert Michael Malice sharing his insight on the North Korean saga and other international happenings. Furthermore, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne discusses the deep state initiative to "take out" Trump. Call and tune in now!
