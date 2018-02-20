What #MemoDay Really Means: #CarterPage's Rights Violated Because Imaginary Hookers Pissed on a Bed
So, explain this #MemoDay business. OK. Here goes. #Pissgate — the basis of Carter Page's FISA warrant — refers to imaginary and fake by a lunatic Austin Powers wannabe spook who claims that Donald Trump hired prostitutes to "perform a Golden Showers urination show" on a bed in the Moscow Ritz Carlton Hotel where Barack and Michelle Obama once slept during an official trip to Russia. I swear to Gawd. The claims arise from a 35-page intelligence dossier produced by an ex-British Intelligence officer alleging that Russia was actively engaged in collecting compromising information on Trump during his numerous trips to Russia, and that Russia was "regularly exchanging information with Trump's campaign team through indirect channels." https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Pissgate
