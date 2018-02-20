What Happened To Missing Malaysian Airline Flight MH370?

It has been four years since Malaysia Flight 370 disappeared, and even now, the fate of the Boeing 777 remains a mystery.
There was an Embargo of Technology Against Iran, they needed parts for their 777's. The King of Malaysia needed money. Altitude Sickness was used to kill the passengers and the Automatic Pilot landed the plane on one of the near islands. They kept the engines running till it ran out of fuel. The parts of the plane were sold Black Market. Or.. Plane captured and became MH-17 crashed in Eastern Europe
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment