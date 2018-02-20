#Trump's #DOJ Fires a Shot Across #BigPharma's Bow in Operation PIL
Justice Department forms opioid task force Justice Department forms opioid task force 5 Hours Ago | 01:00 The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday that a new task force will target the makers and distributors of prescription painkillers who, according to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, have contributed to an epidemic of fatal overdoses from opioids by selling too much of the addictive drugs. "We will use criminal penalties, we will use civil penalties," said Sessions in announcing the Prescription Interdiction and Litigation (PIL) Task Force. "We will use whatever laws and tools we have to hold people accountable if they break our laws," said Sessions, who also said that opioid abuse is "driving the deadliest drug crisis in American history." WOW!
Posted by Bob Chapman
