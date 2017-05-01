Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

This Is Where The Next Economic Crisis Is Hiding





Walmart online sales completely fall apart, revenue is down. 80 percent of American adults are in debt, and the situation is getting worse. The next crisis is coming and it looks like it might occur in the smaller banks. The BLS reports that there has been very little inflation over the many years, but this is because they use manipulated numbers to fit their agenda. RBS has admitted they forged customers signatures.






