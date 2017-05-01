This Is Where The Next Economic Crisis Is Hiding

Walmart online sales completely fall apart, revenue is down. 80 percent
of American adults are in debt, and the situation is getting worse. The
next crisis is coming and it looks like it might occur in the smaller
banks. The BLS reports that there has been very little inflation over
the many years, but this is because they use manipulated numbers to fit
their agenda. RBS has admitted they forged customers signatures.
