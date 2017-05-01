This Is The Political Aftermath Of The Parkland School Shooting
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are bussing by the dozens to Tallahassee this week to lobby their lawmakers to pass gun control legislation, in the wake of the shooting that left 17 of their classmates and teachers dead last week. But they face difficult odds in trying to get anything done in Florida, where gun rights proponents have a strong grasp on the Republican-controlled state legislature. One of those gun-rights defenders, GOP State Sen. Dennis Baxley, told VICE News that he opposes any restrictions on assault weapons — the kind of gun used by the Stoneman Douglas shooter. "You can't just make policy that doesn't work," he said. "It's the mindset that's the issue," not the weapon. But Democrats believe now the time is ripe for reform. State Rep. Jared Moskowitz, who represents the district where the shooting ocurred, said the efforts by the Stoneman Douglas students were helping to encourage moderate Republicans to take a look at gun control for the first time in a decade. He noted, however, Democrats need to be ready to compromise. “If Republicans are willing to give an inch, I'm taking it, and then I'll go get another inch and another and another. I am not willing to squander the opportunity to do something,” he said.
Posted by Bob Chapman
