The Stock Market & Cryptocurrencies with Gerald Celente on The Hagmann Report

Founder of Trends Research Gerald Celente joins us to share his insight on a number of economic and political issues. We talk about the volatility in the Dow Jones and look at the possibility of manipulation. Bitcoin and other currencies have also suffered from volatility and we talk about there future as currencies.
