The SOLUTION to school SHOOTINGS

The Health Ranger explains the REAL solution to school shootings. It's incredibly simple.
Every school teacher needs to be taught how to safely and proficiently use a firearm to protect their students and themselves. If every school had a brigade of teachers ready to defend themselves, and the word was out that the whole school full of teachers were armed, this crap would stop!
