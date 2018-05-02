The Market Just Erased All Of 2018 Gains, Distraction?, Watch Gold & Cryptos!
The economic system is breaking down, retail, gdp, housing and now the
stock market. The market has dropped a considerable amount and it has
wiped away all of the 2018 gains. Is this a distraction, is this the
economic crash, watch gold. The government is slated to borrow another
trillion dollars to keep the entire system running, this borrowing and
the amount of debt we are in is completely unsustainable
