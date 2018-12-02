The Central Bankers Move To Control The Economic Transition
The Brexit has reached a point of no return and the negotiations might run up to the deadline. Amazon decides to layoff employees in the Seattle corporate office. Trump unveils his infrastructure plan, this is to prepare the US for the transition, spend the fiat currency before it is worth nothing.JP Morgan creates a bitcoin bible, and explains that the cryptocurrency is here to stay but most likely will not turn into anything or take over as the currency. The IMF says expect the blockchain to be heavy regulated by governments. The NY Fed economists say that bitcoin will never take over as the currency because it is backed by nothing, isn't the dollar backed by nothing?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment