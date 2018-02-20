Soros is Destroying Nationalism
Good morning, I’m still reporting on: Soros is Destroying Nationalism, 2063 Synopsis: Even though the Brits voted in June 2016 to exit the European Union, it still hasn't happened. Why? One of the main reasons is that billionaire political operative, George Soros, has spent millions - if not billions - trying to prevent the breakup of the EU because his goal is to destroy nationalism - and bring about a one-world government. This is not a conspiracy theory, but it is a conspiracy fact. Nationalism, in general, and the United States, specifically, are the things that stand in his way and he recently pledged an unheard of $30 billion dollars to his Open Society Forum to achieve his goals. So this is not going away. Nigel Farage, the former head of the UK Independence Party has warned time and again about the danger Soros presents to democratic governance of nation states, and almost no one is listening. Without the deconsolidated power of over 200 nation states, the world would quickly devolve in one giant totalitarian state where going against the party line would become a capital offense, until freedom would be exterminated. Farage was asked on Fox News whether the revelation of the huge amount of money Soros has pumped into the anti-Brexit movement surprised him.
Posted by Bob Chapman
