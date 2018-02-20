Nation Alert, Active Sleeper Cells Ready To Push The Next Event:Q
The FISA memo is getting ready to be released, the cabal (deep state) is using pushing as much propaganda as possible to counter the release. Mueller postponed Flynn's hearing because of the memo. There are about 7000 IS soldiers in Afghanistan. Ukraine fires off their first cruise missile. There were two truck in involved in the train accident. Antifa says they are preparing an event during the super bowl. Q, Nation alert the cabal (deep state) is preparing to use a false flag to shift the narrative, there are sleeper cells standing by to push this agenda.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment