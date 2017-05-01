Max Keiser : ‘Satoshi is a Prophet’

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss ‘unreal’ inflows into ETFs and the highly dubious GDPNow estimates forecasting Reagan era like boomtimes. In the second half, Max interviews Jeff Berwick about the Anarchopulco and Cryptopulco conferences he will be hosting in Acapulco, Mexico.
