Max Igan on the Awakened Brave Podcast - Feb 27 2018
Gov is natural result of human need, love it or not. If people are not
minions then they go back to wild. This is so fucking difficult topic.
We been already wild now we minions. We need to find a solution for
future not to jump back to past or gov will be created again. Gov itself
is not an issue same as weapons itself are not an issue for that matter
