Judge Napolitano Analysis of Trump v Mueller and FBI Chris Wray
We ALREADY KNOW Mueller has moved BEYOND Russian Collusion and is now concentrating on getting Trump by tripping him up on his business connections in Russia. And you can BET Mueller will be well versed on many of the smallest details that he thinks he can use to get Trump. SO...Trump walking into this meeting..and not being as well versed in these details as Mueller...is SUICIDE!
