Coast To Coast AM - February 1, 2018 Ancient Stone Circles & Lucid Dreaming
Scientist and researcher Michael Tellinger has for almost 30 years, delved into science, the cosmos, and the origins of humankind. In the first half, he discussed his research and decoding of stone circles and their remarkable functions. In the latter half, former neuroscience researcher at the University of Southern California, David Jay Brown, talked about lucid dreams, offering practical suggestions on how to achieve them, and what to explore while in one. Coast To Coast AM - February 1, 2018 Ancient Stone Circles & Lucid Dreaming
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment