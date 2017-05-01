Billy Graham PROPHETIC SIGN - RAPTURE and REVIVAL Prophecy
Jan 21, 2018 - Billy Graham goes home to be with the Lord at 99 years old. Our prayers go out to his family and loved ones. This event was prophesied to be an End Time sign of the change in season. JOHN 3:19-20 And this is the verdict: The Light has come into the world, but men loved the darkness rather than the Light, because their deeds were evil. Everyone who does evil hates the Light, and does not come into the Light for fear that his deeds will be exposed.… JOHN 3:17-18 For God did NOT send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him. Whoever believes in Him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe has already been condemned, because he has not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son. JOHN 3:16 For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Billy Graham
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment