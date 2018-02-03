Benjamin Fulford (Feb 03, 2018) - Benjamin Fulford
The shutdown of the U.S. government over the weekend is likely to become permanent as top-level negotiations continue to discuss its replacement, multiple sources agree. The Western old-world-order leadership is gathering this week in Davos, Switzerland to debate this very issue
