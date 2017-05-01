Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 2/14/18: News, TV's Watching You, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday February 14, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, Feb. 14th: Americans Fall in Love with Trump - The president's popularity is on a massive upswing as more people - including former Hillary voters - start to see the difference between Trump and the Deep State. The globalists tried to crash the stock market to blame on the president, but the public saw right through it. We also look into the wide range of over-arching news and explain what it means for YOU. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
