Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 2/6/18: News & Analysis, Peter Schiff, Paul Joseph Watson
Date: Tuesday February 06, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Feb. 6th: Deep State Stock Plunge?! - Was yesterday’s Dow drop another Black Monday or, as Alex predicted, a Deep State maneuver to sabotage Trump? The stock market’s strong performance since the election was frequently used as proof of his success. The president’s pro-human, nationalist agenda is winning the hearts and minds of Americans is prompting desperation in his enemies and their minions. Joining us today is economist Peter Schiff. Do not miss a minute of today’s show!
Posted by Bob Chapman
