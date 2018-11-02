Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 2/11/18: Olympics, CNN Loves N Korea, Russian Plane Crash
Date: Sunday February 11, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Feb. 11th: Olympics Kick Off In Seoul - The 2018 Winter Olympics have begun in South Korea, with Vice President Pence in attendance. Tensions are high in the Middle East after an Israeli F-16 was shot down in Syria, resulting in retaliatory airstrikes by Israel. Meanwhile, President Trump’s approval rating tops Obama’s on the same date of his first term. On today’s show, we’ll discuss the Olympics and North Korea, as well as the latest developments surrounding both the GOP and Dem FISA memos. Get tomorrow’s news today and tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
