Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 2/5/18: News, Andrey Afanasyev, Doug Hagmann, FISA FBI Memo
Date: Monday February 05, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Feb. 5th: 'Little Adam Schiff' - President Trump slams Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff as a leaker, and praises House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes following the release of a confidential memo detailing DOJ abuses of the FISA court. Also, attorneys for former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn file a motion to dismiss charges against him. We'll also break down the latest from the Super Bowl and take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
Posted by Bob Chapman
