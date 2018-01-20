You Will Be Completely Controlled — You Are Wetware — Implanted Devices and Mind Control Hijack You
Wetware is defined as "humorous: human brain cells or thought processes regarded as analogous to, or in contrast with, computer systems" and (chiefly in science fiction) "computer technology in which the brain is linked to artificial systems, or used as a model for artificial systems based on biochemical processes." No. This is here and now. This is not science fiction. The front man for government Big Brother has been identified and he holds the most disruptive patent ever facing civilization and human evolution. I interview Thomas Payne who along with Betsy Ross explore the corrupt U.S. Patent Office and how it has laid the digital web over the entire planet. No one will be able to escape unless we act now to sever its hydra-head.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment