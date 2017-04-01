What You Didn't Know About BitCoin?
What Is Bitcoin? Who Was The Mysterious Founder?
A currency whose “value” changes is already corrupted, as, it has exposed it’s vulnerability to the greedy who will, as they have before, exploit the influences of change, through manipulation of market trends. The greatest form of currency is product. The digital age is a farce and condemns the Spirit of the individual by mimicking Life through Dysfunction and deception. Those who do not recognize these Truths have, already, become subjects to the great delusion. They have, themselves, become robots, willfully programmed by a globalist agenda to make them a product of trade, which is to be a Slave! Do as your Spirit guides you, rather than what is the Trend.
