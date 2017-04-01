US Government Shut Down 🇺🇸: Who's to blame?
Who's to blame for the US government shut down? Donald Trump's first year anniversary as US President will certainly go down in history. It was the day the government shut down after Congress failed to back a bill to fund federal agencies. Hundreds of thousands of government workers are affected. Some will stay home because their offices will be closed. Others will work without pay. Republicans and Democrats blame each other for not reaching a last minute deal. Talks broke down over issues related to immigrants and border security. So, what will happen next? And what does it mean for Trump's administration? Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra Guests: Oliver McGee, former Assistant Transportation Secretary under President Clinton. Inderjeet Parmar, chairman of the Obama Research Network at City, University of London. Richard Johnson, lecturer in US politics and international relations at Lancaster University.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment