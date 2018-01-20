The Stock Market Is Going To Crash & This Is Why!
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the coming crash of the stock market while looking back at past stock market crashes. It's not difficult to correlate past crashes. From 1857, 1907, 1914, 1917, 1929, 1987, 2001, 2008 and we're about to see another one. We almost feel as if we need to rush this video up because the stock market is so dangerous right now that it could fail before this is posted. Just yesterday the Dow dropped 400 points! Of course the fundamentals are off the table due to the manipulation of the markets, so we can't put a date on it. We do however know it will inevitably happen. Realistically it can be put off a bit longer, but we really don't see how. It's showing every tell tale sign and it's absolutely astonishing. In October 1929, people were flocking to Wall Street in New York. Though there was some rumbling in op ed collums stemming from early September of '29 that there was going to be a correction, the euphoria had taken control of people's minds. People were putting every cent they had into the stock market. A wealthy investor got his shoes shined every day by the same kid. One day, the kid offered him a stock tip. The investor rushed to his office and called his broker telling him to sell everything. As the investor said, "When the boy that shines me shoes gives me stock advice, it's time to get out." We are seeing the euphoria again, but at a rate never seen before. There is absolutely no reason for the stock market to be continuing to climb. It makes no sense at all. We are seeing the market overheat due to massive amounts of manipulation. The derivatives, the debt, the starry eyed uninformed investor, all problems that are reaching their peak. The fact that we just saw BlackRock's Larry Fink telling people to buy says a lot. They are in desperation mode. They want people to buy high because there is very little left to prop up this doomed stock market. Margin debt is repeating trends we've seen so many times in the past. Some say Trump is fixing the stock market. That isn't how it works. It has very very little to do with Trump. This is a bunch of insolvent banks. The 2008 crisis was never solved, it was just piled onto creating a hazardous future problem far mroe epic than 2008. This is banker manipulation and bubbled markets. This is central banking run amok. This is the reality of rigged markets. This was bound to happen and it all comes down to people protecting themselves by being self sustainable and financially responsible. So we put this video together in order to hopefully help educate people on this incredibly important topic. Responsibility is the basis of freedom and humanity itself. So let's embrace it by learning, applying and being the change we wish to see. Stay tuned for more from WAM!
