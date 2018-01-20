The Potential For Another Real Estate Meltdown Is Rising, Here's Why. By Gregory Mannarino
ent city usage was up 27% in 2017. I think that should be a new indicator, you can not get more real then that. You can ignore reality but you can not avoid the consequences of ignoring reality. Lets hear more about becoming your own bank, I know everything is rigged but some of us need to hear it as we stay the course.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment