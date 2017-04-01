The Pope On Fake News, The US vs Assad And Trudeau in Davos - What You Need To Know!
There seems to be no end to the manipulative tactics of the global ruling elite. The military industrial complex is marching head on into Syria just as planned all along, The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau is virtue signaling about women's rights while the Pope points his finger at promoters of "fake news" when he really should be looking in the mirror! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth provides his analysis on these three stories that are making headlines this morning.
Posted by Bob Chapman
