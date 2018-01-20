STAYATHOME: Q WARNS Deep State Intelligence-- We See/Know Everything

Today Q dropped insider warning to team player to "stay at home" and that there is a clear satellite view of "letter" players. I give my opinions on today's crumbs plus go further on the major intel dump yesterday involving Scalia, Huffman and the DARPA created Social Media. Meanwhile, P_nce is in Israel for two days for a visit with Netanyahu...more on that in the next video!
