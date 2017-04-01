So What Next? 2018 and Beyond - David Icke

Let this year (illusory time) be a new change where Infinite Awareness manifest in a much bigger scale that it will override the Elites Agenda. Let us hope that we can see more and more people waking up and opening their heart to the infinite. This what i believe in. Because as you said David, what you believe, you perceive, what you perceive you experience. I consciously and subsconsciously reject the elite agenda.
