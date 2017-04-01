Russia Destroys World’s First Drone Swarm Attack
The Russian military stationed in western Syria fought off the world’s first militarized swarm of drones the night of Jan. 5th-6th. As darkness fell Russian radar detected a swarm of 13 drones headed towards two of their bases from a significant distance away. Ten of the assault drones attacked the new Russian air base and 3 attacked the naval base. But for some reason the Russians were ready. Their Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missiles destroyed even of the incoming drones, and the other six were hacked with radio equipment. Three of those six did manage to drop explosives which appeared to be modified mortar rounds, severely damaging 2 Russian fighter-bombers before being brought down. Flight data indicates that the GPS-guided drones were launched by terrorists at a distance of about 62 miles away. The drones were cheaply-constructed airplane-like aircraft with about a 6-foot wingspan, but guided by very sophisticated GPS satellite navigation systems. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the sophistication of the nav systems indicated that the attack was supported by what they called a technologically advanced state. Russian specialists are trying to determine the origin of those nav system.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment