Q Anon, A False Flag Attempt Is Headed Our Way
The President had his physical and he is in perfect health. Bannon is called in to testify in front of congress, but makes deal with Mueller to speak to him privately. Catalan government makes move for independence again. North Korea and South Korea will go to the Olympics together. The cabal (deep state) sends a warship to Japan. Another fake message about incoming missiles, this time in Japan. Syrian opposition putting out fake news that ISIS is recapturing areas. World Economic forum reports that cyber attacks is a big threat for 2018. The Pentagon says they will use Nuclear weapons if attacked by non-nuclear weapons or cyber attacks. Q Anon is warning that many false flag attempts might occur this week or very soon. But all will be safe.
Posted by Bob Chapman
