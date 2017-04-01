Now a false missile alert broadcast in Japan. What are the odds, False Flag?
Just days after a similar goof in Hawaii, NHK television, a public broadcast network in Japan, issued several alerts on Tuesday morning warning people of an incoming missile attack from North Korea. “North Korea appears to have fired a missile,” NHK said, according to the Associated Press. “The government: Seek shelter inside buildings and basements.” The warning was issued on Twitter and NHK’s website, as well as through a push notification to anybody who uses the NHK app.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment