NEW WORLD ORDER - FACT OR FICTION - 2018
We encourage you to watch this video in it's entirety. This video starts off with the intro to; The Illumicorp Training Video. Which is a wonderful work of fiction by a college student who depicts what a real New World Order training video should look like. Segments of that video are then compared to real accounts and statements from presidents, professors and scholars recorded throughout the past 50 years . This is a lengthy video of nearly an hour. Created for educational purposes, and once again, should be watched in it's entirety. Share your comments below about this video: New World Order - Fact or Fiction - 2018.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment