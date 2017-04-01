Good morning, I’m still reporting on: Judge Jeanine Blasts Clinton Foundation, 1967 Synopsis: Last night, Judge Jeanine blasted the Clinton Foundation and lauded Attorney General Jeff Sessions for finally doing something in opening up the Clinton Foundation to a real investigation.
