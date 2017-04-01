It Is Illegal To Be Healthy & Disease Free in the US with Joshua Ketner of Dreambody Clinic
Jeff interviews returning guest Joshua Ketner, topics include: the pharmaceutical industry suppression of effective health therapies, human growth hormone treatment, the nature of HGH, as we age we produce less HGH naturally, people going to Mexico for treatment as more and more things banned in the land of the free, HGH effective for chronic fatigue syndrome, HGH dosage and cost, cheaper in Mexico, overcoming depression and gaining quality of life, Joshua to be at Anarchapulco
Posted by Bob Chapman
