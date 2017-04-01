Everyone Needs to Pay Attention to This... (2018-2019)
a UFO invasion of "aliens" who are really demons will be used to usher in NWO and the Antichrist . This is the end times deception Jesus was warning us about . The rapture is near "abductions" will be used as the excuse why so many go missing .
We are Anonymous. We are Legion. We do not forgive. We do not forget. Expect us.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment