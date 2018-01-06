Coast To Coast AM - January 6, 2018 Biofeedback Technology & Raising Consciousness
Dr. James V. Hardt, President and founder of Biocybernaut Institute, joined Dave Schrader to discuss how people can change their lives through Biocybernaut Alpha Feedback, experiencing powerful new bursts of creativity, emotional renewal, and even spiritual epiphanies. Followed by Alan Steinfeld, a writer, producer and speaker in the fields of human potential, metaphysics, conscious evolution, spiritual awakening and cosmic intelligence. He shared Aboriginal knowledge about the end of time, our cosmic origins as a species, and the power of creativity to raise new levels of consciousness. Coast To Coast AM - January 6, 2018 Biofeedback Technology & Raising Consciousness
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment