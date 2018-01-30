Coast To Coast AM - January 30, 2018 Earth Changes & Prophecy, Ancient Giants
In the first half, research physicist and author Stan Deyo discussed his most recent work on earthquake prediction, EMP protection, and more. Investigative historian, avocational archaeologist, and public speaker, Jason Jarrell, studies ancient history, philosophy, comparative mythology, and religion. In the latter half, he shared archaeological reports and historical chronicles of a distinct subpopulation of large, powerfully-built individuals of extraordinary height who inhabited ancient North America for thousands of years. Coast To Coast AM - January 30, 2018 Earth Changes & Prophecy, Ancient Giants
Posted by Bob Chapman
