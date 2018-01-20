China Orders Banks To End Any Banking For Accounts with Bitcoin / Crypto Trading Activity

the PBOC has ordered that all banks end any account that shows signs of crypto trading activity. Previously in September they banned cryptocurrency exchanges and now have taken a step further by issuing instructions to all banks to end any accounts that show signs of crypto trading or bitcoin trading.
