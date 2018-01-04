Benjamin Fulford: January 4, 2018
As almost everyone is now aware, 2017 was a quite a year for cryptocurrency. Bitcoin garnered most of the media attention, especially during its fourth-quarter price surge, as people new to cryptocurrency began hearing about it and buying in for the first time. This prompted a debate of sorts as to whether Bitcoin, or cryptocurrency in general, is a “bubble.” That debate misses the point. Regardless of whether Bitcoin manages to keep its #1 seat at the top of the cryptocurrency market cap tables and its position as the base currency with which all other cryptos are priced and traded, cryptocurrency in general is obviously here to stay. It has begun to transform not only finance but all manner of other industries as well, in the same way that the Internet did before it. Indeed, all technology bubbles are transformative events. We believe that the key to investing in any such bubble is holding a position in a diversified portfolio of startup projects, each of which stands to disrupt existing industries in a unique way. In that regard, our portfolio aims to garner exposure to a wide range of different sectors of the cryptocurrency market.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment