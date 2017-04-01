Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 1/23/18: BOMBSHELL NEWS FISA MEMO EXPOSES ALL
Date: Tuesday January 23, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Jan. 23rd: FBI Secret Society Undermines Trump - A Bohemian Grove-style secret society within the FBI was conspiring against President Trump after he won the election, a revelation which may bring Mueller's probe to a close. NSA whistleblower William Binney breaks down how the Deep State used surveillance against Trump. Davos insider Ted Malloch also reveals what the elites are up to in this week's Davos meeting in Switzerland. Tune in!
Bob Chapman
