Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 1/14/18: James News, Hawaii False Alarm, Laura Loomer Vegas Update
Date: Sunday January 14, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Jan. 14th: Missile False Alarm Rattles Hawaii - An emergency alert broadcasted to Hawaii residents turned out to be a false alarm, but now the American people want answers. President Trump declared DACA ‘probably dead’ due to Democrat unwillingness to negotiate a deal. Meanwhile, the corporate media continues to melt down over Trump’s alleged 's—thole' comments. On today’s show, we’ll discuss the real inside baseball behind the Hawaii false alarm, and how it relates to the Deep State’s effort to destabilize America. We’ll also take your calls on this worldwide transmission, so tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment