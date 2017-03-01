Why Bitcoin Is So Important For The Future Of The World with Jimmy Song
Jeff interviews Bitcoin Core top developer, Jimmy Song. Topics include: civilization is not possible without money, money the base layer of civilization, corrupt money leads to a corrupt society, sound money strongly connected to a positive future, governments exceptionally bad at handling money, government debt is money printing, peoples wealth is being taxed away, Bitcoin is sound money, Bitcoin not yet a great exchange medium but is a great store of value, store of value a killer app for Bitcoin, the Bitcoin Cash fork, segwit and lightning network, managing Bitcoin with no center of control, the intelligence of segwit and it implementation, bigger blocks degrade network security, segwit will be far better in the long term despite short term pain, free market competition and technological evolution, Jimmy Song's Bitcoin coding course, blockchain developer training, Jimmy Song to speak at Cryptopulco 2018!
Posted by Bob Chapman
