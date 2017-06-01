What we’re looking at is actually Israel-gate

While the mainstream media jumped on disgraced national security adviser
Michael Flynn’s guilty plea “desperate to validate” a Russia-gate
narrative, Max Blumenthal, senior writer for Alternet, discusses the
“far less convenient” scrutiny now being paid to senior adviser and
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s Israeli connections.
